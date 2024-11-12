Creative independent MANJA elevates Suyash Barve to the role of Head of Creative. He has been a part of the agency since its founding days and has played a key role in shaping the output over the past 2 years.

“Suyash has a great grasp of what will capture the imagination of the audience and always strives to add that to every piece of work he touches. Moreover, he understands what moves businesses forward and is able to steer the teams to deliver exactly that,” said Arvind and Projo, co-founders of MANJA.

Suyash added, “Whatever my designation may be here at MANJA, I’ll always be Employee No. 001 and it’s a tag I take very seriously. Arvind and Projo saw fit to give me a hell of a lot of responsibility when they first started out and it’s truly heartening to see them keep the faith going forward. The last two years were an incredible challenge to take on and it was an incredibly satisfying run of work. But, literally and figuratively, we’re just getting started.”