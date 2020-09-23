Manjit Sachdev appointed as head of content for Voot & Voot Select

Manjit, in her new role, will lead the content team at Voot and will be responsible for driving the future original content strategy across the Advertising and Subscription businesses.
Strengthening its creative team and focus on building an immersive and inclusive content strategy, Viacom18 has announced the appointment of Manjit Sachdev as head - content for its video-on-emand brands Voot & Voot Select. Manjit, in her new role, will lead the content team at Voot and will be responsible for driving the future original content strategy across the Advertising and Subscription businesses of Voot & Voot Select.
Manjit Sachdev comes with over 18 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry. Prior to joining Viacom18 she has been successfully driving the content strategy at various brands in the M&E space like AltBalaji and Sony Entertainment. At AltBlaji she was responsible for leading the content pipeline for the platform across different genres.
She will be aligned to Gourav Rakshit – COO, Viacom18 Digital Venture and work towards building further scale to the platform's diverse content portfolio.
Speaking about Manjit’s appointment, Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “Voot has successfully developed a unique approach to storytelling which has helped create a differentiated perception in the minds of our audiences. I am happy to welcome Manjit to the team to reinforce and further burnish this strategy and build on our current success with Voot & Voot Select. I am confident that her experience and understanding of the nuances of storytelling, will further elevate the content experience on our platforms."