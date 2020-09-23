Manjit Sachdev appointed as head of content for Voot & Voot Select

Speaking about Manjit’s appointment, Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “Voot has successfully developed a unique approach to storytelling which has helped create a differentiated perception in the minds of our audiences. I am happy to welcome Manjit to the team to reinforce and further burnish this strategy and build on our current success with Voot & Voot Select. I am confident that her experience and understanding of the nuances of storytelling, will further elevate the content experience on our platforms."