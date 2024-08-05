Mankind Pharma elevates Joy Chatterjee as vice president of sales and marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Joy Chatterjee has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing at Mankind Pharma, where he previously served as associate vice president. Chatterjee has been with Mankind Pharma for over 18 years, joining the company in 2006 as deputy general manager of marketing. He later advanced to general manager and served the role for two years from 2020 to 2022.
He shared the news in a LinkedIn post stating, "Thrilled to announce my promotion to Vice President at Mankind Pharma. Grateful for the opportunities and support that have paved the way for this achievement. Special thanks to Rajeev Sir, all seniors, and my incredible team."
With more than 20 years of industry experience, Chatterjee brings extensive expertise in strategic planning and execution, brand management, consumer marketing, media planning, integrated marketing communication, business strategy development, and category development.