Manoj Jagyasi joins Bharat 24 as Chief Business Officer

Bharat 24, a National Hindi news channel has recently appointed Manoj Jagyasi as chief business officer and strategic advisor to the board. He will be responsible for revenue management, marketing research, Operations, and content co-creation. Jagyasi is also involved in all aspects of the broadcast business & advising the board for future expansion. He joins from Zee Media where he worked as chief revenue officer for around 2 years and previously as executive cluster head for 1 year.