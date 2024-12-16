Manoj Mishra is Chief Human Resources Officer at Jagran New Media

Jagran New Media, the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan, announced Manoj Mishra as chief human resources officer (CHRO) to lead the overall framework for Talent, Culture, and Value System. With over two decades of experience in HR leadership, talent management, culture building and business goals, Mishra brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, with the aim to drive impactful leadership management and key initiatives for the company.

Advertisment

He comes with an extensive background in human resource function, specialising in fostering diversity, equity, and inclusivity within the workplace and building a strong organisational culture. In his new role at Jagran New Media, he will focus on leveraging his unique set of skills and expertise to enhance employee engagement and strengthen the organisation’s HR framework.

Elated with his role at JNM, Manoj Mishra, CHRO, Jagran New Media, said, “I am thrilled to kick start this new journey with Jagran New Media. I will focus on building a diverse and inclusive workplace where different perspectives are welcomed and also look forward to contributing to the growth framework, ensuring the organization continues its pursuit of excellence.”

Welcoming Manoj Mishra, Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media, said, “We are delighted to welcome Manoj to the Jagran New Media family. With his elaborate experience, innovative approach, and proven track record in human resources, we are confident he will be invaluable in cultivating a positive and productive work environment. I believe Manoj will be a catalyst in further building on the high-trust, high-performance culture fostering diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI) framework within the workplace”

With more than two decades of experience across product, tech, e-commerce, HRC & retail Mishra has been a crucial part of the founding teams in building and scaling various startups and large organisations both globally and in India.