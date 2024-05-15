Mansi Tiwari Somvanshi appointed as the AVP and global head of corp comm at Tata Communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The appointment of Mansi will help to improve the company's global stakeholder engagement, reputation, and communications.
Tata Communications has named Mansi Tiwari Somvanshi as theAVP and global head of corporate communications. Mansi will be responsible for leading the company's worldwide corporate communications strategy in her new position, with an emphasis on improving the brand's image and increasing its visibility in the media.
She holds an MS in journalism from Ohio University.
Formerly holding the position of head of corporate communications at Marico, Mansi possesses experience and knowledge in various areas such as corporate communication, PR, media relations, corporate and brand reputation management, event and activation coordination, internal communications, and digital strategy.
Mansi was with Marico from February 2021 until May 2024, making contributions to the company's communication strategies and initiatives.
Prior to her tenure at Marico, she was the general manager of corporate communications at Vodafone Idea, where she played a role in developing the company's corporate story and public relations strategies.