Marico appoints Ankit Desai as Head - Media & Digital Marketing

Ankit Desai has rejoined Marico as head - media & digital marketing (India & Global Centre of Excellence). He joins from Disney+Hotstar, where he worked as vice president & head - product revenue strategy(Entertainment) for approximately 3 years. Ankit also had prior stint with Marico, wherein he worked for 8 years and was the head of media and digital marketing.
Ankit is a media professional with extensive experience in digital marketing, strategic media planning/buying and revenue strategy and is a graduate from University Of Mumbai.In the past, he has also worked with NDTV and GroupM - Mindshare Fulcrum.