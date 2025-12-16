Marico appoints Vikram Karwal as Chief Marketing Officer

Marico has appointed Vikram Karwal as its chief marketing officer, effective December 2025. In his new role, Karwal will lead the company’s marketing strategy across categories, with a focus on driving brand growth and strengthening consumer engagement.

Karwal joins Marico from Mondelēz International, where he was senior director – marketing, chocolates, leading the India tablets business. In this role, he was responsible for business performance and P&L across key brands including Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk and Cadbury Bournville.

He brings over two decades of experience across marketing, strategy, innovation and sales. During his tenure at Mondelēz, Karwal also held regional leadership roles, including associate director marketing for ASEAN and South East Asia, where he led strategy, equity and innovation for chocolates and biscuits, along with e-commerce initiatives across markets.

Earlier in his career, he worked with Kraft Foods International in Switzerland as senior innovation manager for the global chocolate category, focusing on innovation strategy for emerging markets such as India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa. He has also held multiple roles at Cadbury India, spanning brand management, category management and sales, and began his career with ConAgra Foods.