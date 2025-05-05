Marico re-appoints Saugata Gupta as MD & CEO

Marico, an FMCG company, announced that the board of directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 2, 2025, approved the re-appointment of Saugata Gupta as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a further period of two years, from April 1, 2026 till March 31, 2028. This is as per the information filed with the stock exchanges on May 2, 2025.

Gupta joined Marico in 2004 as the head of marketing and was elevated to CEO of India business in 2007. Since 2014, Gupta has been the MD and CEO of the Company.

Marico’s Q4FY25 Results Highlights

India Volume and Revenue Growth were at 14 quarter high.

Consolidated Revenues crosses the ₹10,000 cr. milestone in FY25

Foods and Premium Personal Care touches ₹2000 cr. ARR

International business sustains robust double-digit growth momentum

FY25 Reported Net Profit up 10%

In Q4FY25, Revenue from Operations was at Rs. 2,730 crore, up 20% YoY, with underlying volume growth of 7% in the India business and constant currency growth of 16% in the international business.

In FY25, Revenue from Operations was at Rs. 10,831 crore, up 12% YoY, with underlying volume growth of 5% in the India business and constant currency growth of 14% in the international business.