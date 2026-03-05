Marico’s Global Head of Digital Juhi Singh moves on after seven years

Juhi Singh has moved on from Marico after spending over seven years with the FMCG company, where she most recently served as global head of digital, leading D2C premium consumer brands and e-commerce transformation.

In this role, Singh was responsible for building and scaling omnichannel businesses across India and international markets. She owned the end-to-end P&L across direct-to-consumer platforms, marketplaces, quick commerce and retail, helping drive growth across Marico’s digital ecosystem.

Over the years, she held multiple leadership roles at the company, including head of global digital center of excellence and digital evangelist and transformation strategist within the CEO and MD’s office. Her work focused on digital transformation, analytics-led decision making and scaling e-commerce capabilities across markets.

Prior to joining Marico in 2019, Singh worked as deputy general manager – marketing at JioMart, where she helped architect acquisition and retention systems for the telecom-led commerce platform and onboarded more than five million users within six months. She has also held leadership roles at Myntra, Markelytics Solutions, IMRB International and Ipsos, building expertise across e-commerce, analytics, consumer insights and digital growth.

Announcing her departure in a LinkedIn post, Singh reflected on the relationships and experiences that shaped her journey at Marico. She noted that while strategies and targets evolve, it is the people, mentors and teams who leave a lasting impact.

“7 years at Marico, yesterday marked my last day… I won’t remember the slide we debated over or the targets we met or missed, but I will remember people,” she wrote, highlighting the mentors, colleagues and teams who supported her through moments of growth, challenge and collaboration across markets.