Mark Mcdonald comes on board as Vector Brand Solutions' Chief Creative Officer

Quotient Ventures announced Mark McDonald will take over as the chief creative officer of Mumbai based Vector Brand Solutions - a Brand-First Digital Agency which provides full funnel solutioning to brands who conduct their businesses online.
He joins from Digitas where he was heading the creative function for almost 7 years.
Commenting on this development, Joseph (Joe) George, founder & CMD, Quotient Ventures said “I am very happy and grateful to Mark for joining us in this journey to build out Vector. Our road map in terms of how and what we have set out to do is clear; and I am glad that Mark and I are 100% aligned on it. He brings on board exactly what we need in a leader at Vector – passion & proficiency in brand building and expertise & experience in digital marketing”
Mark has worked in India, Singapore, and Australia with multi-national and local brands like Viacom 18, Nivea, Puma, Mondelēz, Jeep, DBS Bank, Nestle, Amazon, Budweiser, Unilever, Boat Lifestyles, TataCliq, and Hotstar. Mark has extensive experience with data and technology-driven creative, content and experiences; and has had his work recognised at The One Show, The Clios, AWARD and the Caxtons.
Added Mark Macdonald, chief creative Officer, Vector Brand Solutions “Vector’s passionate views and perspectives on what agencies could and should be doing for online brands is exactly what convinced me to be part of this journey. It plays to my beliefs, my interests, and my strengths; all of which I believe are required for brands trying to succeed in today’s digital ecosystem. I was also very impressed with how the Group has built out Tilt so far; and I truly believe that Tilt and Vector will be unique industry benchmarks”
Tilt Brand Solutions and Vector Brand Solutions are subsidiaries of Quotient Ventures. While Vector is a Brand-First & Through-the-funnel digital agency, Tilt is a contemporary Brand & Communications consultancy.