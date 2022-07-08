Market Research Society of India elects new Managing Committee with Manish Makhijani as President

Market Research Society of India (MRSI), the industry-led market research body has today announced the formation of the Managing Committee for the tenure of 2022-2024. Manish Makhijani, global insights director of Hindustan Unilever was elected as the new president and takes over from Sandeep Arora, executive vice president global head – Research & Analytics Solutions, Datamatics Global Services. Manish worked as the vice president of MRSI last three years and has been instrumental in creating and delivering several initiatives like the Golden Key Awards, Hackathon event at the Annual Seminar, etc. Manish is also a passionate advocate of nurturing talent and has been at the forefront of inspiring new talent to come to the industry and contribute toward business growth.