Marketing's most notable hires in 2024

As the year draws to a close, one cannot help but look back at the immense number of people movements across companies and within companies. From new CEOs and CMOs to brand heads and managing directors, we (afaqs!) picked out the noteworthy ones.

• Swiggy hired Culinary Brands CMO Mayur Hola as its head of brand.

• Ola Electric's CMO, Anshul Khandelwal, and CTO, Suvonil Chatterjee, stepped down from their positions.

• Netflix’s Sonal Kabi joined Amazon Prime Video India as its chief marketing officer.

• Google announced the appointment of Preeti Lobana as its new country manager and vice president for India.

• Cleartrip CMO Kunal Dubey joined Wakefit in the same role.

• The Coca-Cola Company’s Neha Gulati took over the role of marketing head for dairy at Nestle.

• Noel Tata succeeded his late brother Ratan Tata as the new chairman of Tata Trusts.

• Bharti Airtel elevated COO Shashwat Sharma to managing director and chief executive officer.

• Anuj Rathi took over as CEO of Flipkart-owned Cleartrip, replacing Ayyappan R, who left the company after 11 years.

• Microsoft named Google India’s Shalini Pillai Banerjee as marketing director for India and South Asia.

• Metro Brands’ Deepika Deepti joined Bata India as its new head of marketing.

• OpenAI makes first hire in India with Pragya Misra. She, as per media reports, will lead public policy and partnerships in India.

• Swiggy tapped HUL’s Ashwath Swaminathan as chief growth and marketing officer.

• Mars Wrigley India appointed Nikhil Rao as chief marketing officer. Before the move, he served as vice president of marketing for Mondelez Southeast Asia (SEA).

• Anita Nayyar, Patanjali’s COO for media, branding, and communication, left the company.

• Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Ashok Vaswani as MD and CEO.

• Yum! Brands elevates CSO and CFO Rohan Pewekar to MD of Pizza Hut for the Indian subcontinent.

• Jagrut Kotecha replaced Ahmed El Sheikh as the new CEO of PepsiCo India; Sheikh was appointed as the CEO of PepsiCo Middle East.

• iD Fresh appointed Rajat Diwaker as India CEO and Gaurav Kwatra as CMO; PC Musthafa becomes global CEO.

• Nike India has appointed Dean Gomes as its new marketing director.

• Starbucks has announced the appointment of Mitali Maheshwari as product and marketing head for India.

• Hershey India’s Geetika Mehta moved to Nivea India as managing director.

• Tata Sons custodian Harish Bhat retired.