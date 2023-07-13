Deepak Saluja quits ICICI Securities

Saluja was the Head of marketing at ICICI Securities.
Deepak Saluja, Head of marketing at ICICI Securities has stepped down from his position, afaqs! has learnt.
Saluja joined ICICI Securities in 2020 and has more than two decades of experience in marketing across categories like FMCG, fashion and banking. Prior to this, he was the executive vice-president, head(brand, product, channel marketing) and investor education at UTI Mutual fund.
This was Saluja's second stint with ICICI. He was the All India Head-brand, product, and channel based acquisition marketing between 2005-2008. Saluja has also worked for companies like JWT and Pepsico.