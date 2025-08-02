Delhivery appoints Yashish Dahiya and Dr. Padmini Srinivasan as non executive independent directors

Delhivery has announced the appointment of Yashish Dahiya, Chairperson and CEO of PB Fintech, and Dr. Padmini Srinivasan, senior faculty member at IIM Bangalore, as Non-Executive Independent Directors to its board.

Dahiya co-founded Policybazaar in 2008, building it into one of India’s largest digital insurance platforms, now facilitating over $2 billion in annual premiums and serving more than a million customers each month. Prior to his entrepreneurial journey, he held leadership roles at ebookers.com, a pan-European online travel firm listed on the Nasdaq, and worked as a management consultant at Bain & Company’s London office. Dahiya holds engineering and management degrees from IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, and INSEAD.

Dr. Srinivasan is Chairperson of the Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability at IIM Bangalore, where she teaches and researches financial reporting, corporate ethics, and governance. A chartered accountant and company secretary by qualification, she also holds a PhD from the National Law School of India University. She is currently on the board of BSE Ltd. and has served on several regulatory committees, including the ICAI’s Accounting Standards and Auditing Boards, and the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) Academic Network.

Sahil Barua, MD & CEO of Delhivery, said the appointments bring a blend of strategic and governance-focused perspectives. “Dr. Srinivasan’s academic and research background in corporate governance and financial reporting will continue to hold us to the highest standards of governance. Yashish’s background in building a market-leading consumer internet business will provide the Delhivery management team with a founder’s perspective on strategy and operations.”

The appointments are part of a planned board rejuvenation initiative. Over the next four quarters, several long-serving board members will step down to enable a smooth leadership transition. As part of this process, Srivatsan Rajan — who joined Delhivery’s board in 2015 and is its longest-serving independent director — will resign effective September 30, 2025.