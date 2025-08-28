IDFC FIRST Bank's CMO, TV Naarayan quits to pursue role in aviation sector

The Chief Marketing Officer of IDFC FIRST Bank, T V Naarayan, has stepped down from his position to explore new opportunities in the aviation sector, as confirmed by a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) by the bank. His last working day was August 22, 2025.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to the Bank for giving me immense opportunities. Truly, as a bank, we embody the best cultural and ethical practices, and are hiring people with excellent skills, so I am sure we will be able to fill up my role. We have built bench strength, so we should be able to easily transition my role," read Naarayan's resignation letter attached to the regulatory filing.

Naarayan also expressed gratitude, particularly appreciating the leadership of Managing Director and CEO V. Vaidyanathan for fostering a culture of belonging and ethical practices.

Addressing Adrian Andrade, Chief Human Resources Officer at IDFC FIRST Bank, in his resignation, Naarayan mentioned that he started at the bank as an employee and will leave with many friends and supporters, pledging to remain a customer and well-wisher.

In a career spanning two decades, Naarayan has had an extensive resume in financial services and digital industries. He started at Kotak Securities in marketing and branding, held a senior position at Motilal Oswal Securities, and worked at TimesOfMoney managing digital marketing.

At HSBC, he was the vice president and head of brand and marketing, and at Standard Chartered Bank, he headed digital marketing and media planning. Finally, he was the head of merchant acquisition for international markets at PayPal, and worked briefly at SugarBox before joining IDFC FIRST Bank, where he worked for almost four years.

Naarayan’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter in his career while opening a new path in aviation, where he is eager to apply his leadership skills and experience.