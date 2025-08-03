Salesforce elevates Mankiran Chowhan as managing director for sales & distribution, India

Salesforce has appointed Mankiran Chowhan as Managing Director, Sales & Distribution for its India operations. This move is aligned with the company’s strategic intent to accelerate growth and deepen customer engagement in one of its key markets.

Chowhan, who joined Salesforce three and a half years ago, previously held the position of VP & Business Head – Financial Services & Consumer Industries (FCI). Prior to this, she has held leadership roles at renowned firms including SAP and Avaya, where she built deep expertise in enterprise tech and customer solutions.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Chowhan reflected on her Salesforce journey, emphasising her core belief: “we bring our customers closer to theirs.” She noted how this belief has been strengthened by Salesforce’s AI-powered platform, which delivers real-time insights, personalized customer experiences, and enhanced productivity.

"India is a strategic priority for Salesforce, and the growth potential in our market is tremendous," she wrote. “The road ahead is full of opportunity, and I couldn't be more excited for what we’ll build together.”

Chowhan also expressed gratitude to Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South India, and Arun Kumar Parameswaran, EVP & MD- Sales, Salesforce South Asia for their mentorship and support. She acknowledged the collective effort of the Salesforce team in driving forward the company’s purpose with continued passion.