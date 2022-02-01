MarketsandMarkets appoints Sumantra Mukherjee as AVP of Brand & Communications

Before joining the B2B market intelligence company, he headed marketing for WhiteHat Jr’s B2B business.
Sumantra Mukherjee has joined MarketsandMarkets, a B2B market intelligence company, as its head of brand and communications.
“In this new role, Sumantra has the opportunity to build a unique global brand out of India focused on growth and revenue,” said Krishnan Chatterjee, COO, MnM.
“Disruption is driving $25 trillion of new revenue streams in the global B2B ecosystem in the decade of the 2020s. MarketsandMarkets is uniquely positioned to partner B2B companies in transforming market intelligence to disruptive revenue impact,” added Krishnan.
With 14 years of experience under his belt, Mukherjee has worked at organisations such as Jio, Sterlite Technologies, Spice Mobile, Bharti Airtel, CNBC TV18, and Velocity Brand Server.