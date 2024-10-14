Marks & Spencer Reliance India promotes Purvaa Kapadia to head of marketing

Marks & Spencer Reliance India elevates Purvaa Kapadia to head of marketing. Kapadia, who has been with Marks & Spencer Reliance India for over 2 years, initially joined as general manager of marketing.

She took to LinkedIn to annonce the same.

Purvaa has over 19 years of knowledge in building brands across the fashion retail industry, my expertise lies in driving business growth, content transformation, and leading marketing teams across consumer insights, brand and marketing communications, digital marketing, retail marketing, influencer & celebrity engagement, media management, and CRM & public relations.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Unilever, Shoppers Stop, and Radio Mirchi.