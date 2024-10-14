Subscribe

0

Advertisment
People Spotting Latest Stories

Marks & Spencer Reliance India promotes Purvaa Kapadia to head of marketing

Kapadia, who has been with Marks & Spencer Reliance India for over 2 years, initially joined as general manager of marketing.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
M&S

Marks & Spencer Reliance India elevates Purvaa Kapadia to head of marketing. Kapadia, who has been with Marks & Spencer Reliance India for over 2 years, initially joined as general manager of marketing.

Advertisment

She took to LinkedIn to annonce the same.

LinkedIn post

Purvaa has over 19 years of knowledge in building brands across the fashion retail industry, my expertise lies in driving business growth, content transformation, and leading marketing teams across consumer insights, brand and marketing communications, digital marketing, retail marketing, influencer & celebrity engagement, media management, and CRM & public relations.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Unilever, Shoppers Stop, and Radio Mirchi.

Marks & Spencer
Advertisment