Marriott International elevates Prerna Daga as multi-property director of marketing & communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She is a graduate of the University of Calcutta and holds a PG Diploma from IIM Calcutta.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Prerna Daga has been promoted to the post of multi property director of marketing & communications at Marriott International.
She has previously worked with companies like PVR, Yonex, Axiom International Projects, Avani Group, Sarda Plywood Industries, and KB Capital Markets.
With 18 years of experience, Prerna has managed integrated PR, marketing, and communication functions across various industries. She has a record of driving revenue gains and brand awareness through intelligent use of offline marketing and digital and social media. Her skills include having strong leadership, people management skills, and a strong sense of urgency, managing multiple projects on time.