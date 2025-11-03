MARS Cosmetics appoints Anshu Arora Sindhwani as Product Head

MARS Cosmetics, has appointed Anshu Arora Sindhwani as head of product, as it strengthens its leadership team and begins the next chapter of product innovation and category growth.

Advertisment

With over 15 years of experience across the beauty, color cosmetics, and FMCG industries, she brings extensive expertise in consumer-driven design thinking, innovation management, and product strategy. She has held leadership positions at companies such as AkzoNobel (Dulux), Colorbar, Mary Kay, and Win-Medicare, where she played a key role in developing high-performance product portfolios.

Rishabh Sethia, business administrator, MARS Cosmetics, said, “We are thrilled to have Anshu join the MARS family. Her deep understanding of consumers, strategic mindset, and innovation-driven approach will help us strengthen our position as India’s leading product-driven beauty brand. This marks an important milestone in achieving our vision of making trendsetting, high-performance make-up accessible to everyone.”

At MARS, she will lead end-to-end product strategy - from new product development and category planning to lifecycle management and innovation architecture. Her mandate is to build a robust pipeline of differentiated launches that balance creativity, performance, and affordability, in line with MARS’ vision of ‘Makeup for Everyone.’

Anshu Arora Sindhwani, head of product, said,“MARS represents a new era in Indian beauty - bold, experimental, and deeply attuned to its consumers. I’m excited to build on this energy by crafting innovations that not only perform but also connect - bringing together creativity, technology, and inclusivity in every formulation and finish.”

Throughout her career, she has led with a strong focus on consumer-driven innovation, launching pioneering, first-in-category products that have fueled lasting growth and transformation across South Asia’s beauty industry.