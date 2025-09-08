MARS Cosmetics welcomes back Anmol Sahai Mathur as vice president – marketing

MARS Cosmetics, one of India’s fastest-growing beauty brands, has appointed Anmol Sahai Mathur as its new Vice President – Marketing. The move comes at a time when the brand is evolving from an emerging challenger to a household name in the Indian beauty space.

Mathur brings over 10 years of experience in digital marketing, brand storytelling, and content creator partnerships. His career spans leadership roles at platforms such as Triller and Eloelo, and most recently, as Digital Marketing Lead at the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), where he spearheaded initiatives in social media, influencer marketing, and digital branding.

He has also worked with MARS Cosmetics earlier, giving him a strong grounding in the brand’s core values of affordability, innovation, and quality. Commenting on his appointment, Mathur said:

“I’m honored to take on this role at MARS as it expands its footprint and redefines beauty standards in India. The brand has always differentiated itself by being bold and open in its beauty philosophy. I look forward to building impactful campaigns that reflect the spirit of our consumers and further strengthen our position as a go-to beauty brand across diverse markets.”

In his new role, Mathur will focus on strengthening MARS’s brand identity, scaling digital presence, and creating campaigns rooted in authentic storytelling. The emphasis will be on emotionally resonant, inclusive narratives that align with the brand’s ‘Makeup for Everyone’ philosophy.

Welcoming him back, Rishabh Sethia, Business Administrator, MARS Cosmetics, said:

“We are excited to bring back Anmol Sahai Mathur to the MARS family. With his deep understanding of our brand and strong expertise in digital marketing, Anmol is perfect to lead our next phase of growth. His leadership will play a key role in expanding our reach and forming even stronger bonds with our customers nationwide.”

This appointment reinforces MARS Cosmetics’ commitment to building a strong leadership team while continuing its mission of delivering bold, high-quality, and affordable beauty products to all consumers.