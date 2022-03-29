Mars Petcare India ropes in Salil Murthy as Managing Director

Before joining General Mills, Salil worked with Procter and Gamble, based in Singapore, for 13 years in a number of regional marketing roles across brands such as Vicks, Olay, Metamucil and Safeguard. In his last role with P&G he was Regional Marketing Director for Personal Healthcare across Asia-Pacific and Africa.

He was recognized as one of Fortune India’s ‘Top 40 under 40’ business leaders in 2018 as well as India's 'Top 40 business leaders under 40' by the Economic Times in 2017.