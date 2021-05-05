Mars Wrigley elevate Varun Kandhari to director of marketing for India

He has been with the organisation for seven years and was appointed as the marketing manager for chocolates in 2017.
Mars Wrigley, the company behind brands such as Snickers, Mars, Galaxy, Orbit, Doublemint, Spearmint, M&M’s, and Bounty has announced the appointment of Varun Kandhari as Director Marketing & Customer Marketing for India and succeeds Yogesh Tewari.
Kandhari has been with the organization for 7 years and is based in the Gurugram office. He joined Mars Chocolate Business in September 2014 as Senior Brand Manager and was subsequently promoted as Marketing Manager, Chocolates for Mars Wrigley Business in October 2017. As a Marketing Manager, Varun helped his teams develop strong innovation pipeline and award-winning campaigns for Snickers and Galaxy.
Kalpesh R Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India said, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Varun Kandhari as the Director Marketing & Customer Marketing at Mars Wrigley. Through his tenure, Varun has played a crucial role in value creation and developing successful marketing strategies. In line with our goals to grow our business and develop our brands better, I am confident that Varun, with his energy, enthusiasm, and expertise, is the perfect lead to help us take Mars Wrigley to greater heights."
In his new role, Kandhari will be responsible for leading the Marketing and Customer marketing functions for Mars Wrigley India across all categories. He will also be part of the leadership team for India.