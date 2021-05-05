Mars Wrigley elevate Varun Kandhari to director of marketing for India

Kalpesh R Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India said, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Varun Kandhari as the Director Marketing & Customer Marketing at Mars Wrigley. Through his tenure, Varun has played a crucial role in value creation and developing successful marketing strategies. In line with our goals to grow our business and develop our brands better, I am confident that Varun, with his energy, enthusiasm, and expertise, is the perfect lead to help us take Mars Wrigley to greater heights."