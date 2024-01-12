Mars Wrigley India appoints Nikhil Rao as chief marketing officer

Previously, Nikhil held the position of VP- Marketing for Mondelez Southeast Asia (SEA).
Mars Wrigley India, the chocolate and confectionary segment of Mars Incorporated in India, announced the appointment of Nikhil Rao as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).
In this key leadership position, Nikhil will steer the marketing vision, spearhead strategic initiatives, and direct the end-to-end execution of Mars Wrigley’s portfolio strategy in India. He will be based in the Gurgaon corporate office and will report to Tamer Kadry, country general manager, Mars Wrigley India.
Announcing the appointment, Kadry said, “I am delighted to welcome Nikhil as our CMO and key member of the India leadership team. Nikhil will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Mars Wrigley India continues innovating in the face of new and dynamic competition and ever-evolving consumer trends. His wealth of knowledge and experience will be instrumental in shaping and executing our long-term growth plans for India.”
Incoming Mars Wrigley India CMO, Nikhil Rao, commented, “I am excited to join Mars, a global leader in snacking, food, and pet care products and services. Mars has a unique, cohesive, and vibrant culture. I look forward to embarking on this journey with an incredible team of passionate Associates at a time when both Mars and India are poised for the next phase of growth.”
Nikhil joins Mars Wrigley India from Mondelez where he was the vice president- marketing for Mondelez Southeast Asia (SEA). With a career spanning nearly 25 years, Nikhil has successfully traversed global, Regional, and local BU roles in sales and marketing during his tenure across Cadbury/Kraft/Mondelez.