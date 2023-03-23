Mars Wrigley promotes Kalpesh Parmar as General Manager Asia

Kalpesh and Tamer are currently transitioning into their respective roles. Kalpesh Parmar, outgoing country general manager, Mars Wrigley India, said, “India will always remain an important part of my leadership journey. Over the years, I have witnessed Mars Wrigley India grow from strength to strength and I am fortunate to have been a part of its Purpose-led growth culture. Guided by Mars’ Five Principles and led by a highly capable leadership team and exceptional talent, the business turned around marking double-digit growth. I am delighted to hand over the reins to my dear friend and colleague Tamer Kadry, a long-time Mars Associate and a great business and people leader, who I am confident will take the business to greater heights. I wish him the very best and look forward to my assignment in Asia.”