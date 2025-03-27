Maruti Suzuki names Sunil Kakkar as Whole-Time Director

Maruti Suzuki has appointed Sunil Kakkar as an additional director and whole-time director designated as director (corporate planning) for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2025 up to March 31,2028.

Kakkar is a seasoned professional with over 35 years of experience at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL). As the senior executive officer, he currently heads the corporate planning vertical and is a key member of the executive committee.

Throughout his career in Maruti Suzuki, he has held significant leadership positions, including head of Supply Chain vertical and serving as the Plant Head of the Gurgaon production operations. He played a crucial role in establishing the supply chain for some of the most strategic projects and ensuring deep localisation. Additionally, he has been instrumental in forming joint ventures with companies from Japan, Italy and France for projects such as Controllers, AMT technology, Plastic fuel tanks, and high-tensile sheet metal technology.

Beyond the above responsibilities, Kakkar also serves as a director on the boards of several MSIL's Associate Companies, including Mark Exhaust Systems, SKH Metals, and Hanon Climate Systems India. He also actively contributes to industry bodies as the Chairman of SIAM's Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Sourcing Group, driving localisation in the Indian auto industry.