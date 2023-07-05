Mastercard's Manasi Narasimhan moves on

Narasimhan was working as VP & Head, Marketing and Communications, South Asia.
Manasi Narasimhan has moved on from Mastercard, as confirmed by the sources close to the development. She joined the company 6 years ago and her last held designation was vice president & head, marketing & communications, South Asia.
Previously, Narasimhan worked with Godrej Industries where she served as the vice president, strategic marketing group for Godrej Industries for over four years. During her stint at Godrej Industries, she was part of leading marketing initiatives by Godrej including the ad campaign with Aamir Khan. She was also part of the Masterbrand campaign that emphasized the use of mobile and received global applauses including the Emvies award.