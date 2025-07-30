Match Group elevates Anoo Bhuyan to Sr. Manager, Brand for IMEA/APAC

Match Group has elevated Anoo Bhuyan to the role of Senior Manager, Brand for the IMEA/APAC region. In addition to her new regional role at Match Group, Bhuyan continues as senior manager, brand at Tinder, a position she has held since June 2024.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Bhuyan is a brand marketing professional and journalist with over a decade of experience in the media industry. She is skilled in developing voice and narrative for brands, producing editorial content, adapting to fast-changing developments on the internet, the news cycle and public policy, and working cross-functionally across levels.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such The Whole Truth Foods, BlissClub, IndiaSpend, TheWire.in, Outlook Publishing (India), BBC News, and NPR.