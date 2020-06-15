Mathrubhumi makes senior level appointments

M.V. Shreyams Kumar has been elected as the Managing Director and P.V. Chandran as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Mathrubhumi Group has recently elected M.V. Shreyams Kumar as the managing director and P.V. Chandran has been appointed as the chairman of the board of directors. The move was made after a meeting held betwwen the board of directors.
P.V. Chandran who is serving as the managing editor, will continue to function as the whole-time director and managing editor. P.V. Gangadharan, presently the director has been appointed as the whole-time director of the company. Mayura M.S. has been elected as the whole-time additional director of the company.