Mavcomm Group appoints Noopurr R Chablani as Vice President

Mavcomm Group, one of India’s leading Independent Public Relations & Communications consulting organisations with over 15 years of experience has appointed Noopurr R Chablani as vice president - Business. A strategic marketing professional with over 20 years of experience, Noopurr brings with her experience in driving marketing communication, internal & external communication, digital marketing, brand management, and corporate social responsibility.
“As we build our next phase of growth with expansion of the breadth and width of our services, we are thrilled to have Noopurr join us. Noopurr brings with her tremendous experience across the marketing and communications domain and we are confident that she will drive faster growth and greater client delight”, said Anand Mahesh Talari, founder and managing director, Mavcomm Consulting.
Commenting on the move, Noopurr R Chablani said, “Mavcomm Consulting has showcased consistent growth over the years and has delivered some really pathbreaking campaigns. Their ethos of working closely with the clients and delving deep for developing unique solutions resonated with me. I am looking forward to working with the founders of Mavcomm and the youthful team to take forward Mavcomm’s growth story.
Noopurr comes with extensive experience in the industry and has delivered strategic inputs for launching new products & services, worked closely with teams, and ensured efficient marketing strategy was implemented. She has created and rolled out integrated campaigns, marketing content, collateral, and messaging to drive product adoption and also brings excellence in monitoring the execution of CSR projects, ensuring transparency in activities and fund utilization, adherence to project timelines, and alignment of the project to the larger objectives. A passionate worker she strongly believes in uplifting the girl child and has worked on numerous campaigns that support the same.
Noopurr was also nominated for the prestigious IATA Diversity and Inclusion Award for Inspirational Role Model by the then Joint Secretary of Civil Aviation Shefali Juneja who is the current India Representative at ICAO. There were only 12 nominations from around the world.
Mavcomm Group has recently won mandates of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India , Zero21, Monteria Village, and a host of other clients across verticals.