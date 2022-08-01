Mavcomm Group appoints Noopurr R Chablani as Vice President

Noopurr comes with extensive experience in the industry and has delivered strategic inputs for launching new products & services, worked closely with teams, and ensured efficient marketing strategy was implemented. She has created and rolled out integrated campaigns, marketing content, collateral, and messaging to drive product adoption and also brings excellence in monitoring the execution of CSR projects, ensuring transparency in activities and fund utilization, adherence to project timelines, and alignment of the project to the larger objectives. A passionate worker she strongly believes in uplifting the girl child and has worked on numerous campaigns that support the same.