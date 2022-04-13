Max Life names Rahul Talwar as its new CMO

He takes over from Aalok Bhan who has left the organization after a decade long stint.
Rahul Talwar will now lead the marketing (brand, channel, customer), corporate communications, consumer insights and customer obsession agenda of Max Life, an insurance company, as its new chief marketing officer.
Talwar takes over the CMO duties from Aalok Bhan who has left the organization after a 10-year-long stint. Talwar joined Max Life in 2018 as its senior vice president and head of marketing and was further named chief customer officer in January 2022.
Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Max Life Insurance said, “Rahul has been an exceptional people’s leader, a brand evangelist and a keen change advocate within the organization. His sharp marketing acumen, deep consumer insights and strategic focus has strengthened the goodwill and reputation of the brand amongst our customers.”
“Rahul’s experience and expertise will be valuable in shaping the next level of our brand journey aligned with our business objectives. I also thank Aalok for his invaluable contribution to the organization and wish him well for the future.”
In a career spanning over 17 years, Talwar has worked at organisations like PepsiCo India, Pladis India (McVitie’s Biscuits) and the Aditya Birla Group.
Commenting on his new role, Rahul Talwar said, “The life insurance industry is constantly evolving, bringing along the need to establish an ‘always on approach’ with new-age customers. These dynamics have created more opportunities to be creative, receptive and connected in our relationships with stakeholders."
"I am delighted with this recognition and thankful to Prashant Tripathy and the Max Life leadership for reposing faith and for considering me for this position. I look forward to contributing in the new role and further enhancing the brand value of Max Life Insurance.”