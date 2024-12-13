Mayank Jain joins Zee Learn as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Zee Learn, an education company, announced the appointment of Mayank Jain as its chief operating officer (COO). In this role, Mayank will lead Zee Learn’s operations and strategy as the company expands its education offerings across India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Advertisment

Mayank brings over two decades of experience in driving operational excellence and business transformation. He has held leadership positions at Light-House Learning, Tata AIG General Insurance, Titan, Whirlpool India and Overnite Express, amongst others. This is his second inning with Zee Learn, having earlier worked with Zee Learn as the Business Head of COCO Schools and Brain Café.

Manish Rastogi, CEO and whole-time director, Zee Learn shared his joy, “We are delighted to welcome Mayank Jain to the Zee Learn family. His extensive experience and innovative approach will help us accelerate our mission of making Indian education on par with global best practices. With Mayank onboard, bringing his keen insights, Zee Learn is poised to set new benchmarks in the education sector.”

Mayank is skilled in revenue generation, business reengineering, strategic planning, setting up greenfield projects, and managing large teams. He also has experience with franchise networks, distributors, dealers, and D2C operations.