Mayank Jain moves on from TV9 Network

Mayank Jain, vice president – digital ad sales at Associated Broadcasting Company (TV9 Network), has moved on from the organisation after nearly seven years, as per sources close to the development.

Mayank Jain joined TV9 Network in June 2019 as deputy vice president, where he initially led sales for TV9 Bharatvarsh. In 2020, he transitioned to head digital ad sales and was promoted to vice president – digital ad sales in April 2024. In his most recent role, he was responsible for driving agency and client partnerships, advertising sales across publishing platforms, YouTube, Live TV, VOD, Connected TV and OTT platforms, along with overall revenue strategy across TV9 network platforms.

Over the years, Mayank Jain held multiple leadership roles at TV9 Network, playing a key role in strengthening the network’s digital monetisation and integrated sales offerings.

With over 25 years of rich experience in media and sales management, Mayank Jain has held senior leadership roles at organisations such as Disney Star TV, Fox International Channels (FIC), National Geographic Channel, 93.5 Red FM, Times Internet, NDTV Good Times, Bennett Coleman (Times of India) and Eenadu (ETV). He began his career with Amar Ujala, where he worked across multiple roles during two separate stints.

A sales strategy professional, Mayank Jain specialises in print, radio, linear and digital ad sales, branded content solutions, special IP creation and high-impact events.