Mayank Kumar Agrawal given additional charge as Prasar Bharati CEO

Vempati was a member of the board before he was appointed as the CEO in June 2017 by a three-member committee headed by the Vice-President, as mandated under the Prasar Bharati Act. An alumnus of IIT-Bombay, he was the youngest and first non-bureaucrat to hold the public office since its creation in 1997. He also held additional charge as CEO of Rajya Sabha TV, which covered the upper house of Parliament,from August 2017 to May 2019.