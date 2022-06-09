Mayank Kumar Agrawal given additional charge as Prasar Bharati CEO

The director general of Doordarshan has taken over after Shashi Shekhar Vempati's tenure came to an end.
Mayank Kumar Agrawal, the director general of Doordarshan, has been given additional charge as the CEO of the public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.
The Minister of Information and Broadcasting gave his approval to the appointment after Shashi Shekhar Vempati concluded his five-year term as the CEO on June 8. Prasar Bharati manages Doordarshan, All India Radio, among other channels.
Vempati was a member of the board before he was appointed as the CEO in June 2017 by a three-member committee headed by the Vice-President, as mandated under the Prasar Bharati Act. An alumnus of IIT-Bombay, he was the youngest and first non-bureaucrat to hold the public office since its creation in 1997. He also held additional charge as CEO of Rajya Sabha TV, which covered the upper house of Parliament,from August 2017 to May 2019.
“Doordarshan and All India Radio have been intrinsic elements of my formative years. I feel blessed to have given back to these two vital organisations to the best of my abilities. My sincere wishes to all those who have made them the most trusted media brands in India,” he wrote about his exit.