Mayoori Kango returns to Publicis Groupe as CEO – Publicis Global Delivery

Mayoori Kango has rejoined Publicis Groupe as Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Global Delivery (PGD). In her new role, she will lead PGD’s India operations while also contributing to the network’s global strategy across media, data-tech, and AI.

Kango announced the move through a LinkedIn post, writing:

“I’ve rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery (PGD). In this role, I’ll be partnering with the PGD Global team to shape our global solutions and services across media, tech, and digital—while also stepping up our AI practice. Having seen firsthand how AI is transforming the way we work, create, and connect, I’m especially excited about harnessing its potential to reimagine the future of marketing and media.”

Alongside her global remit, she will continue to serve as CEO of the India Delivery Center. On this, she noted:

“I’m looking forward to working with our talented teams to push boundaries, innovate, and create meaningful impact for Publicis clients worldwide. It feels great to be back — grateful for the warm welcome and excited for the journey ahead.”

Kango was most recently with Google for over six years, serving as Industry Head for AI, Martech, and Media Solutions at MPMT. Before that, she held senior roles at Performics (2016–2019) and Zenith (2012–2016).