Mayur Hola joins Culinary Brands as CMO

Mayur Hola from OYO has recently moved on from the company to join Culinary Brands as chief marketing officer. He has quit after working for around 4 years with the hotel chain company. His last held designation was SVP, global brand and was responsible for driving strategic marketing and growth engine of the company.
At Culinary Brands, he will be responsible for product innovation, and will also be a part of menu planning, curating flavors, colors, textures, and treats, and then marketing them across all channels.
In the past, he has also worked with Havas, as executive creative director and executive vice president at Contract Advertising. In the past, he has worked across a variety of brands like Nescafe, Tata Docomo, National Geographic, Truecaller, KFC, Pan Vilas, Dominos, Droom, and Truly Madly.