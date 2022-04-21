Mayura Nayak and Karan Khanna to join Huella Services as Co-Founders

Ex Times Internet leaders start their entrepreneurial journey to help brands and publishers with digital media revenue generation.
Adtech industry leaders Mayura Nayak and Karan Khanna will join the recently announced startup Huella Services as co-founders along with Prrincey Roy. Huella Services intends to be a strategic growth partner to businesses and improve their efficiency & drive growth with their marketing & sales expertise. Mayura brings with her over seventeen years of experience leading sales teams across print, OOH and digital platforms. Karan Khanna has over a decade of expertise driving digital and omnichannel revenue and advertising strategy for some of the world's leading consumer-facing brands. Together at Huella, the team is focused on building a company that serves as a valuable revenue and growth partner for tech/content platforms in India.
Commenting on the appointment, Prrincey Roy, co-founder, Huella Services, said, “Mayura, Karan and I have worked together for a decade now and I am delighted to have them on board as co-founders. Under their leadership, we will have an increased focus on our vision of helping businesses evolve and excel by creating highly profitable strategies that are measurable and result oriented.”
Mayura Nayak is an industry veteran and brings with her valuable experience in nurturing sales teams across organisations like Times Internet, Big FM, Business Standard and eBay. Her resilient approach to selling very tough offerings, in complicated environments has been her core strength.
Commenting on her new role, Mayura Nayak, co-founder, Huella Services, said, “I am looking forward to being a part of the team and embarking on this new journey. Staying true to the meaning of Huella, i.e. footprint, we aspire to lead the footprint of new-age platforms in India. Our vision is to leave our mark on the digital story of every brand. To achieve this, we are focused on enabling digital marketers by offering a bouquet of innovative technology and content solutions curated specifically for them.”
Karan Khanna is a dedicated digital media professional who has successfully led revenue and media strategy initiatives, assisting customers in designing their digital roadmaps and long-term development strategies. He has over a decade of experience working for businesses such as Times Internet, AdGlobal360, WelcomeBreak, and others.
Taking on this new role, Karan Khanna says, “We want to encourage brands to use new-age mar-tech platforms to reach their target audiences through innovative ways. We help brands achieve this by focusing on their intrinsic growth as well as measurable and quantifiable metrics. With Huella, we will work towards becoming the center of innovation by maximising the use of creativity, technology and data with a shift to non-traditional forms of advertising recognized globally.”