Mayura Nayak and Karan Khanna to join Huella Services as Co-Founders

Commenting on her new role, Mayura Nayak, co-founder, Huella Services, said, “I am looking forward to being a part of the team and embarking on this new journey. Staying true to the meaning of Huella, i.e. footprint, we aspire to lead the footprint of new-age platforms in India. Our vision is to leave our mark on the digital story of every brand. To achieve this, we are focused on enabling digital marketers by offering a bouquet of innovative technology and content solutions curated specifically for them.”