mCaffeine onboards Suman Kumar as National Retail Head

“Hence the role was created, and we brought in Suman, who has almost 20 years of experience in FMCG and sales roles. We believe that he has the kind of gravitas and maturity required to build our offline function. It is interesting that apart from having core functional expertise, Suman has spent quality years in the marketing vertical of these large organizations. This makes it better for mCaffeine, which is built on the pillars of telling the right story to the consumers. Hence, offline expansion becomes smoother from a standpoint with someone like Suman onboard, who is a champion in sales and has a flavor of marketing,” added Tarun.