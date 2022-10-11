McCain Foods India names Piyush Patnaik as Managing Director

With over two decades of extensive experience in People Management, Sales, Supply Chain, Strategy and Business Development in the FMCG and Beverages space, Piyush is known to strive for results. He is a qualified Chemical Engineer and has pursued his Master of Business Administration, Supply Chain Management and Operations from NITIE Mumbai. Over the years, he has gained valuable experience working for organizations including Coca-Cola India, Dabur Ltd., and Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.