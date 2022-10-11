McCain Foods India names Piyush Patnaik as Managing Director

In this role, Piyush will be managing end-to-end India operations which will include Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales, and Distribution for McCain.
McCain Foods India, a leading frozen foods and party snacks brand announced the appointment of Piyush Patnaik as the new managing director for the company. In this role, Piyush will be managing end-to-end India operations which will include Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Sales, and Distribution for McCain. He will spearhead Sustainability and Innovation for the frozen foods brand across key geographies nationally.
With over two decades of extensive experience in People Management, Sales, Supply Chain, Strategy and Business Development in the FMCG and Beverages space, Piyush is known to strive for results. He is a qualified Chemical Engineer and has pursued his Master of Business Administration, Supply Chain Management and Operations from NITIE Mumbai. Over the years, he has gained valuable experience working for organizations including Coca-Cola India, Dabur Ltd., and Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.
In his last role with Cargill, he worked in the capacity of Managing Director leading pan India Sales & Distribution network and multi-channel go-to-market teams across segments.
Piyush is passionate about cycling, reading, and travelling. Enthusiastic about sustainability, Piyush aspires to be an authentic and transformational leader and touch people’s lives in a positive way.