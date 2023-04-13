McCann India announces restructuring

Sambit Mohanty and Souvik Dutta will lead the creative forces in McCann Delhi.
MWG India has recently announced a restructuring of McCann in India, aimed at providing strategic direction and creative prowess to clients to navigate the changing business landscape. The new structure will allow the best people to provide focused and dedicated partnerships to clients.
Amitesh Rao, who was previously Executive Vice President and Head of McCann Delhi, has been elevated to Executive Director of McCann Advertising for North and West.
Amitesh, an IIM Bangalore alumni with over 25 years of experience, has worked with agencies like McCann, Publicis India, JWT, Rediffusion Y&R. He has also worked with companies like RPG Enterprises and MTS India, besides having founded tech start-ups in e-commerce and gaming.
Abhinav Tripathy, who heads creative in McCann Mumbai, will now also take up the mantle of Creative Head of Digital, nationally. Abhinav is a highly awarded Creative Director, having won at Cannes, One Show, D&AD, Spikes, and other prestigious international awards. His passion and hold on the digital domain shall provide the cutting edge.
Sambit Mohanty and Souvik Dutta will lead the creative forces in McCann Delhi.
Sambit has experience of over 2 decades, having moved to McCann from JWT where he was National Creative Director. He has won multiple awards including at Cannes, Spikes, Adfest, D&AD, and is also a TEDx speaker.
Souvik Dutta has over 20 years of advertising experience, having last headed the creative team at Contract Delhi. He has worked in advertising across the length and breadth of the country, ranging from FMCG to telecom, finance to retail. He is a winner of multiple awards including Cannes, Effies, Abby’s, and others.
Sambit Mohanty will continue to oversee McCann Bangalore Creative.
Ankit Vohra, a MICA Graduate, will head the McCann Delhi Planning function. Ankit has worked in JWT, Mindshare, Ogilvy. He is a Social and behaviour change communication specialist with multiple global and national strategy award win and has multi-country experience in setting up and leading cross-functional teams.
Prasoon Joshi, chairman McCann Asia Pacific, and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India said, "The new structure of MWG India will leverage and enable the company's best people to provide focused and dynamic partnership to clients. This will help bring disruptive creativity, agility, and fluidity to the table, which are crucial for transforming clients' businesses and creating iconic brands. These changes are also in line with McCann Worldgroup’s vision which our CEO Daryl Lee has underscored - to focus on our creative product and design a dynamic system that bolsters and nurtures creative excellence ‘ . With this restructuring, MWG India is poised to provide even greater value to its clients by offering the best talent and focused partnerships that can help clients navigate the rapidly changing business landscape.”