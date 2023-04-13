McCann India announces restructuring

Abhinav Tripathy, who heads creative in McCann Mumbai, will now also take up the mantle of Creative Head of Digital, nationally. Abhinav is a highly awarded Creative Director, having won at Cannes, One Show, D&AD, Spikes, and other prestigious international awards. His passion and hold on the digital domain shall provide the cutting edge.

Sambit Mohanty and Souvik Dutta will lead the creative forces in McCann Delhi.