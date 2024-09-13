McCann Worldgroup appoints Rajesh Sharma as national planning director- McCann Mumbai

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Rajesh Sharma joins back McCann Mumbai as national planning director. He holds a PGDM with specialisaation in Brand Management and Market Research from MICA. He has over 20 years of experience in advertising and communication.
He has worked with agencies like FCB,DDB, TBWA and Lowe apart from his earlier stint with McCann. Rajesh has considerable experience in a data lead insight approach to map consumer behaviours and plan releveant marketing interventions across the customer journey.
Prasoon Joshi Chairman McCann Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India said “Rajesh comes back with a range of experience, a keen eye for data led insights in the transformative digital space . He is entrprenuiral in nature and will play a key role in contributing to McCann’s growth . His joining will add a new dimension to our valued client relationships in our Mumbai operation.”
Rajesh said, “My biggest reason for returning to McCann is its entrepreneurial culture, nurtured by stable and inspiring leadership. My previous stint here profoundly reshaped my approach to strategic planning. McCann is truly the university of Indian culture, offering unparalleled training in creativity that resonates within this context. The ‘most effective agency of the country’ tag is spot-on. McCann excels in championing brand-biased ideas and continually refreshing itself to meet the evolving needs of New India Brands and the New Indian Consumer.”