McCann Worldgroup appoints Rajesh Sharma as national planning director- McCann Mumbai

Rajesh said, “My biggest reason for returning to McCann is its entrepreneurial culture, nurtured by stable and inspiring leadership. My previous stint here profoundly reshaped my approach to strategic planning. McCann is truly the university of Indian culture, offering unparalleled training in creativity that resonates within this context. The ‘most effective agency of the country’ tag is spot-on. McCann excels in championing brand-biased ideas and continually refreshing itself to meet the evolving needs of New India Brands and the New Indian Consumer.”