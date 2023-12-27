McCann Worldgroup brings in Srijib Mallik as EVP & head of McCann Gurgaon

He has earlier worked with JWT, CLA, Wieden & Kennedy, TBWA and Cheil.
Srijib Mallik will join McCann Worldgroup as executive vice president and head of McCann Gurgaon. He has more than two decades of experience in advertising, marketing and venture capital, both locally and internationally.
Over the years he has been associated with marquee brands like Samsung, Pepsi, Royal Enfield, Indigo, HP, UCB, Nissan, Philips, Pizza Hut and Parle to name a few.
He has a track record of deploying and enhancing creative products, developing new businesses, managing organisational change and driving revenue growth and profitability.
Srjib has been championing content and new media in his last assignment where he was heading the Samsung mobile business at Cheil. He has been instrumental in crafting brand engagement and enhanced consumer experiences in gaming and across social.
He is a sloan fellow from the London Business School.
Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India, said, “Srijib comes with a range of experience, on leading brands as well pursues newer content and media development. His joining the McCann fold will add a new dimension to the organisation’s valued client relationships across the Gurgaon operation.”
Srijib added, “I am excited to join MWG and lead the Gurgaon operation. McCann under Prasoon's leadership is a creative powerhouse and I look forward to being part of the agency that moves people and in turn the market."