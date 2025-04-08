McCann Worldgroup India appoints Sumeer Mathur as Chief Strategy Director

McCann Worldgroup India has made significant changes to its strategic planning division by roping Sumeer Mathur as chief strategy director. Mathur, who was previously with Dentsu Creative as chief strategy officer will join MWG India by the end of April 2025.

During his time at Dentsu, Mathur led the growth vertical through integrated approaches (Creative, CX, Media, and tech), established Dentsu Creative's first strategy department, and promoted "Modern Creativity" combining culture, data, and technology.

The restructuring introduces a new cluster-based organisational model dividing business by geographical regions, strategic clusters led by national Pplanning heads who will manage both clusters and client relationships, with immediate implementation as strategy heads are already in position.

According to Prasoon Joshi, this restructuring aims to deliver more focused and specialised strategic services to clients. The new structure is designed to deploy specialised expertise across market segments, enhance responsiveness to regional dynamics, provide dedicated strategic leadership, and foster collaboration between planning teams.

On his joining Sumeer Mathur said…"I'm thrilled to be joining McCann Worldgroup, a powerhouse that has not only built some of the most iconic brands, but continues to set the bar for creative excellence and effectiveness. I'm particularly excited to work with a stalwart like Prasoon who is considered a torchbearer of creative excellence in the industry. The opportunity of taking forward the legacy of such a storied agency and working with such a stellar team—one that creates bold ideas with real impact—is truly exciting. As platforms and touchpoints proliferate and attention spans diminish, the need for culture-first creativity that gives brands a competitive advantage is critical."