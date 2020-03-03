McCann WorldGroup India elevates Jitender Dabas to COO

McCann India announced the promotion of Jitender Dabas to Chief Operating officer, McCann Worldgroup India. He will report directly to Chairman and CEO Prasoon Joshi. Jitender, an IIT Delhi Alumni is currently the Chief Strategy Officer of McCann India operations.
Sharing the news Prasoon Joshi said: “Jitender’s elevation would be no surprise to the McCann Worldgroup family and the Industry. We at McCann have always had home grown talent in leadership positions - those who understand our culture and have exceptional talent.
I have seen Jitu grow over the years from strength to strength. He has not only honed his expertise in strategy but also demonstrated keen Business leadership. I am sure that in the new role he will benefit our clients even more. Jitender Dabas will also be able to work more closely with our formidable leadership across geography in McCann India”.
Further commenting on McCann India, he added “On every parameter that defines our industry - Business, Talent, Reputation, Awards - McCann India keeps proving that today it’s the topmost agency in India. It’s teamwork, a shared vision and focus that enables McCann as a collective to deliver on and beyond expected norms. Our belief in creating meaningful work for the brands and the culture of excellence along with the ability to reinvent ourselves is what makes McCann a powerhouse.