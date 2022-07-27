McCann Worldgroup promotes Vishal Ahluwalia as Head of McCann South

His appointment will be effective 1st September 2022 and will be based out of Bangalore.
McCann Worldgroup has announced that Vishal Ahluwalia current Sr. VP at Delhi, shall be taking over as Head of McCann South operations effective 1st September 2022. He will be based in Bangalore
Vishal is a well-respected name in the business with a stellar track record across agencies like Cheil India, Grey group, TBWA, JWT, and Lowe Lintas.
His entrepreneurial journey is an added value to his repertoire.
The spectrum of businesses and brands he has helped steer at McCann Delhi span those ranging from Nestle, Reckitt, and Dabur to BMGF.
Vishal Ahluwalia will take over from Dileep Ashoka. Dileep, a well-respected name in the industry, has been a pillar for McCann south operations for years, taking it from strength to strength.
Dileep will guide this transition before changing course to a personal and different life path.
Prasoon Joshi, chairman McCann Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India said “Vishal comes with a range of experience, a keen eye for innovation and has his finger on the pulse of the rapidly evolving media landscape.
His taking over the reigns of McCann South, will add a new dimension to our valued client relationships.”
Vishal Ahluvalia – EVP & Head McCann South said “McCann Bangalore has been a hotspot of creative excellence; the recent Cannes Gold Lion win is a testament to that passion, and I take great pride in being part the team that is making it happen. I am thankful to Prasoon for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity to lead the office and the region. I eagerly look forward to reconnecting with some of my old clients and partner the new ones”.