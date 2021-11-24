McDonald's India - North & East ropes in Sushmita Kashyap as Director of Marketing

Previously, she was the President and Co-founder at Affiliate Advisory.
McDonald's India - North and East has recently roped in Sushmita Kashyap as director Of marketing.Kashyap joins from Affiliate Advisory, wherein she was the president and co-founder for almost a year. Prior to that, she was vice president marketing at Burman Hospitality.
An experienced professional with more than 15 years of experience in brand management, product marketing, marketing communications, retail marketing, campaign planning, marketing research, consumer insight and vendor management, Sushmita has done her post graduate diploma in Marketing from FMS - IIRM. In the past, she has also worked with Pizza Express as head of marketing, Amira Foods, Avon Beauty Products, Dominos Pizza and future Group Enterprise.