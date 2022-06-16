McLaren Strategic Ventures appoints Hitesh Sethia as Head for Banking Services & Head of Europe

Hitesh, an accomplished banking professional, brings with him over 21 years of global experience and impressive track record of market development and business growth in Europe, Asia and North America. An alumnus of Harvard Business School Executive Education and Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, he joins McLaren Strategic Ventures from ICICI Bank Limited where he has led the bank’s Transaction Banking business in his last role. He also held multiple leadership positions across verticals within the bank and across key global markets such as the Germany, UK and Hong Kong. Hitesh will be based out of Frankfurt, Germany for McLaren Strategic Ventures.