McLaren Strategic Ventures appoints Hitesh Sethia as Head for Banking Services & Head of Europe

With extensive experience across banking domain and global markets, he will drive growth in Europe and other strategic markets worldwide.
McLaren Strategic Ventures has announced the appointment of Hitesh Sethia as the company’s Head of Europe to drive growth for McLaren Strategic Solutions and McLaren Strategic Capital. In addition, he will also lead the banking practice across other strategic markets including India, the US and Middle East.
Hitesh, an accomplished banking professional, brings with him over 21 years of global experience and impressive track record of market development and business growth in Europe, Asia and North America. An alumnus of Harvard Business School Executive Education and Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, he joins McLaren Strategic Ventures from ICICI Bank Limited where he has led the bank’s Transaction Banking business in his last role. He also held multiple leadership positions across verticals within the bank and across key global markets such as the Germany, UK and Hong Kong. Hitesh will be based out of Frankfurt, Germany for McLaren Strategic Ventures.
McLaren Strategic Ventures provides an ecosystem of capital and services solution. McLaren Strategic Capital provides capital solutions across the spectrum of early-stage funding to carve-outs/JVs with Fortune 500 companies with focus on leveraging best in class technology across identified sectors including financial services.
McLaren Strategic Solutions is the operating group of companies comprising Advisory Services, Domain Consulting, Product & Platform Engineering Services, Technology Services, and AI based Chip Design Services. Its portfolio companies include over 30 digital transformation companies such as Doran Jones, ClearEye.AI, Atlas Silicon, Reflections Info Systems, MSS advisory, to name a few.
Commenting on the appointment, Rajashree Maheshwary, president, McLaren Strategic Solutions said, “We are delighted to welcome Hitesh to McLaren Strategic Ventures. The company’s vision has always been to play the role of a business accelerator and value creator to support innovative and disruptive entrepreneurial business ideas and position those for the next-level of growth. Hitesh has extensively worked across intersections of banking and technology. His multi-disciplinary experience across banking domains across global markets and in-depth expertise in technology application will further strengthen the banking systems of McLaren Group.”
Commenting on his new role, Hitesh Sethia, head for Europe, McLaren Strategic Ventures said, “The global banking and financial services sector is in a phase of a structural transformation driven by the growth in technology integration. With evolving technology, the potential to redefine the sector is increasing exponentially. The vision of Chairman Sajan Pillai and McLaren Group to create and capture value at the intersection of banking and technology is quite compelling. I am excited to be a part of this journey and look forward to be a part of the global McLaren Team.”