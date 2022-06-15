Media Mantra appoints Rahul Mehta as Chief Executive Officer

He will work directly with Udit Pathak, Founder Director, Media Mantra.
Media Mantra, a leading integrated communications firm, takes a pivotal step in strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Rahul Mehta as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its operations in India. Tasked with the responsibility of driving strategic business growth, Mehta will focus on consolidating and expanding the business across existing and new practice areas, launching new services and providing strategic senior counsel to clients. He will work directly with Udit Pathak, founder director, Media Mantra.
With over 22 years of agency and corporate experience, Mehta has served in senior leadership roles for over 15 years including as COO with Kaizzen, Sr. VP & General Manager with FleishmanHillard and Branch Head with Weber Shandwick. During his tenure, he contributed to strong business growth, winning mandates from reputed Indian and international firms. He is also a past winner of the Weber Shandwick Asia Pacific Leadership Award.
"Media Mantra is currently undergoing a very exciting phase of growth. This year, one of the key focus areas for us was to strengthen our leadership team by adding well-respected professionals like Rahul, who is a proven communications expert with strong expertise in executing innovative and integrated client campaigns. His vast experience and immense knowledge makes him a perfect fit for overseeing our India operations as part of the growing leadership team. He will provide strategic insights and drive impact and outcomes for our growing list of clients. While working closely with me, he will play a vital role in accelerating collective growth of the organization. As we inch closer to our 10th anniversary this August, Rahul's appointment is just the beginning of bigger and better things to come in future for the MM family," Udit Pathak, Founding Director of Media Mantra said.
"I am excited to join Media Mantra at this exciting juncture, where the agency has laid a strong foundation to enter the next phase of its strong growth journey. Media Mantra has a proven track record of executing award-winning campaigns for clients and I look forward to working alongside Udit to drive a culture of excellence for clients across existing and new service offerings, with a clear focus on delivering communication outcomes that have a measurable impact on business outcomes," Rahul Mehta, CEO, Media Mantra said.
A post-graduate in Advertising and Communications management from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mehta brings strong expertise in corporate reputation management, brand reputation management, crisis management, social media influencer campaigns, internal communications, public affairs, senior executive training and brand marketing. His area of expertise transcends across diverse sectors such as consumer durables, FMCG, auto, B2B, BFSI, healthcare, aviation, travel & tourism, telecom, healthcare, and fashion and lifestyle.