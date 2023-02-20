Media Mantra Group appoints Nikhil Sharda As VP, Digital Of Its Creative Agency Influsurf Communications

Udit Pathak, founder director of Media Mantra, said, "In the last decade, Media Mantra has worked meticulously to carve its niche as one of the pioneers in the industry. Having enjoyed such a growth trajectory, the MM Group has further extended its footprint in the corporate communication industry with the introduction of Influsurf Communications. The appointment of Nikhil is in sync with our Group's vision to establish our brand reputation as the one stop shop for all marketing requirements. His vast experience and immense knowledge makes him a perfect fit for overseeing the operations of our latest offering. He will be pivotal in providing strategic insights, creating unique brand narratives which will eventually drive impact and positively affect the bottomline for our clients at Influsurf. I wish him all the best for his new role."